Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accuses NDP Leader Wab Kinew of shoving, swearing at him

Obby Khan, Manitoba's minister for sport, culture and heritage, is accusing Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him.

Kinew denies accusations; legislature Speaker agrees to look into allegation

Two men wearing suits stand in a legislative building.
Obby Khan, left, says NDP Leader Wab Kinew, right, swore at him and shoved him during a Thursday event at the legislature to mark Turban Day. (CBC)

A Manitoba cabinet minister is accusing Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him during an event at the legislature on Thursday.

Obby Khan, the Progressive Conservative minister for sport, culture and heritage, says the incident left him shaken and feeling threatened.

Kinew denies the accusation and says there was a tense verbal exchange with no swearing and nothing physical.

The two men took part in a ceremony marking Turban Day, a commemoration of Sikh and Punjabi cultures.

Both agree that Khan made a remark about the NDP putting up a partisan banner and Kinew took exception to the comment.

Khan raised the issue with legislature Speaker Myrna Driedger, who has agreed to look into the matter.

WATCH | Khan accuses Kinew of inappropriate behaviour (WARNING: contains offensive language):

Obby Khan's statement on Wab Kinew's comments

2 hours ago
Duration 2:14
Part of the statement made during question period by Obby Khan, Manitoba's minister of sport, culture and heritage, regarding remarks allegedly made by NDP Leader Wab Kinew at a Turban Day ceremony earlier in the day. Warning: Video contains offensive language.

With files from CBC

