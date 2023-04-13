Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accuses NDP Leader Wab Kinew of shoving, swearing at him

A Manitoba cabinet minister is accusing Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him during an event at the legislature on Thursday.

Obby Khan, the Progressive Conservative minister for sport, culture and heritage, says the incident left him shaken and feeling threatened.

Kinew denies the accusation and says there was a tense verbal exchange with no swearing and nothing physical.

The two men took part in a ceremony marking Turban Day, a commemoration of Sikh and Punjabi cultures.

Both agree that Khan made a remark about the NDP putting up a partisan banner and Kinew took exception to the comment.

Khan raised the issue with legislature Speaker Myrna Driedger, who has agreed to look into the matter.

WATCH | Khan accuses Kinew of inappropriate behaviour (WARNING: contains offensive language):