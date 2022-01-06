Former CFL player Obby Khan seeks Tory nomination for Manitoba byelection
Khan eyeing Fort Whyte seat previously held by former premier Brian Pallister
A former Canadian Football League player is seeking a seat in the Manitoba Legislature.
Obby Khan, who played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and owns six restaurants, is running for the Progressive Conservative nomination in Winnipeg's Fort Whyte constituency.
The seat is a Tory stronghold and was held by former premier Brian Pallister until he retired in the fall.
A date has not been set for the byelection or for the Tory nomination vote.
Under provincial law, the byelection must be held before the end of March.
The Manitoba Liberals have already nominated another former Blue Bomber, Willard Reaves, while the New Democrats are putting up Trudy Schroeder, a former director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.
"I was warmly embraced by this city and province during the six years I played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and have been given so many opportunities to succeed, on and off the field," Khan said in a press release Thursday.
"My goal now is to further give back by seeking to serve as a strong voice and community champion for Fort Whyte."
The Tories have traditionally captured more than 50 per cent of the vote in Fort Whyte and have held the seat even when they were in opposition. However, the byelection comes at a time when the governing party is lagging behind the NDP in opinion polls, especially in Winnipeg.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?