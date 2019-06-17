Teen dies in dirt bike crash with train near Oakbank

A 15-year-old boy is dead after a train and the dirt bike he was riding collided near Oakbank, Man.

A train engineer called 911 and emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. They found the teen dead near an uncontrolled railway crossing off a rural road, fire Chief Jeff Judson said.

"The young man was well-known and loved in the community," said Hudson, chief for the rural municipality of Springfield. "This stuff, it's just terrible in the community."

The teen appeared to be going north and the train east when the crash happened, Hudson said. The scene was cleared and rail traffic resumed moving through the area Sunday night.

The death follows two other recent incidents in the small community just northeast of Winnipeg.

A 19-year-old died nearby in Anola in a crash between a garbage truck and a truck, and a teen was injured in a crash between a car and train in April.

"It hits home in the rural area," Hudson said. "It seems like we get beat up pretty bad out in Springfield lately."

Hudson, who knows the family of the 15-year-old who died Sunday, said the community will come together to mourn the loss.

Oakbank is just east of Winnipeg.

