Man arrested after homicide in southwestern Manitoba Friday

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after another man was killed in a southwestern Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Westman and Blue Hills RCMP were called with a report of a stabbing on the main road in Oak Lake Beach, about 260 kilometres west of Winnipeg, around 6:50 p.m. on Friday.

When police got there, they found a 55-year-old man from Oak Lake Beach seriously injured. He was later declared dead at the scene, Mounties said in a news release on Saturday.

Police identified a suspect and arrested a 27-year-old Brandon man shortly after in nearby Souris, about 30 kilometres east of Oak Lake Beach.

He remains in custody. RCMP major crimes and forensic identification services are investigating.

