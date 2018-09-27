Province announces over $1M in funding for Oak Hammock Marsh

The provincial government will give $1.125 million to Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre over the next five years.

The centre will receive $225,000 per year — a funding agreement arranged with the guidance of wetlands conservation organization Ducks Unlimited Canada, which jointly manages Oak Hammock Marsh with the province.

"Continuing to educate the public about the value of wetlands is critical to a sustainable future," said Karla Guyn, Ducks Unlimited Canada's chief executive officer.

"This long-term commitment is essential to effectively planning our year-to-year operations that will engage more Canadians with the power and importance of wetland conservation in their lives."

The 36 km² wildlife management area includes restored prairie marsh, aspen-oak bluff, artesian springs and some of the last tall-grass prairie habitats in Manitoba.

The money will ensure Oak Hammock Marsh can better plan its operational and educational budgets, the province said.

"The work Ducks Unlimited Canada is doing at Oak Hammock Marsh is a model we are proud to support," said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

Oak Hammock Marsh sees close to 100,000 visitors, including students, tourists and environmental professionals, every year.