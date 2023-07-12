Manitoba car dealership damaged by fire due to 'reckless' emergency response, lawsuit claims

The owner of a used car dealership that was damaged in a 2021 fire at a nearby business southwest of Winnipeg is suing a number of parties, saying the emergency crews were reckless in their response.

Auto Show Sales and Finance, a business on McGillivray Boulevard in Oak Bluff, Man., was damaged after Pool Pros caught fire in June of 2021, according to a statement of claim filed in the Court of King's Bench on June 30 of this year.

The dealership owner says their business suffered significant fire, water and smoke damage as a result of the fire, and the emergency crews that responded breached their duty of care.

"The actions of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the Macdonald Fire Department, and Manitoba Hydro … permitted the fire to spread extensively and become uncontrollable, causing or contributing to the plaintiff's losses," the statement of claim says.

Currently, and at the time of the blaze, fire services are provided by the Macdonald Fire Department located in Sanford, about 24 kilometres southwest of Oak Bluff.

Police and firefighters could be seen at the scene of the fire on June 30, 2021. The lawsuit alleges emergency responders weren't prepared for the size of the blaze. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The first 911 call was made at 1:22 p.m. after fire broke out at the McGillivray Boulevard complex that contained several businesses, said a spokesperson with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in an email on Wednesday.

A crew began to make its way to the scene, but less than five minutes later they were called back because the fire was outside Winnipeg city limits.

But so many people called 911 about the Oak Bluff fire that at 2:03 p.m., an executive made the call to send Winnipeg fire crews to the scene anyway.

The city firefighters ended up supplying water to municipal firefighters and used a ladder truck to douse the fire from above.

This was done despite a lack of agreement in place between the two municipalities to share firefighting capacity.

The lawsuit alleges that neither crew brought sufficient fire suppression equipment, and Winnipeg crews were told to stop so Macdonald fire crews could take over.

The court document suggests the latter was done in an effort to save the municipality money.

The hourly rate the City of Winnipeg charges for its fire crews to be called out is $330, while the hourly rate for an aerial ladder is $1,330, according to the city's 2021 fees and charges list.

The actions by both fire departments "was reckless and inexplicable and constitutes bad faith," the lawsuit says.

A statement of defence hasn't yet been filed and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Daryl Hrehirchuk, the chief administrative officer for the rural municipality, says he can't comment as the case is before the courts.

Firefighters can be seen dousing the fire in a 2021 file photo. To date, the RM of Macdonald doesn't have a firefighter service sharing agreement with the City of Winnipeg, the reeve says. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Reeve Brad Erb said in an interview on Wednesday that an agreement with the City of Winnipeg to develop a fire service sharing agreement still hasn't been struck.

"At this point in time, I think we're at a position where we have to reconsider other options … building our own capacity internally at the RM of Macdonald," he said.

ReGen Composites, another neighbour of Pool Pros, filed a similar lawsuit in December of 2021 following the fire. That case is still before the courts.

Other parties named in lawsuit

Manitoba Hydro is also named in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Manitoba Hydro didn't disconnect the gas line immediately, feeding the fire for six hours.

A spokesperson from the utility declined to comment as the case is before the courts.

The dealership owner also alleges Pool Pros didn't do enough to prevent a fire from occurring.

The lawsuit says the pool supply business didn't safely store combustible materials and that it created "a fire hazard and a dangerous situation."

CBC News has reached out to Pool Pros for comment at its new location not far away on Scurfield Boulevard, but didn't receive a response.