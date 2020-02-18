FBI raids New York offices of Peter Nygard

The FBI raided the New York offices of Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard Tuesday morning.

An FBI spokesperson would not confirm any other details but did confirm they conducted the search.

Ten women have filed a civil class-action lawsuit against Nygard, whose fashion company is based in Winnipeg, accusing the clothing manufacturer of raping them at his seaside mansion in the Bahamas and operating what they refer to as a "sex trafficking ring."

Police in the Bahamas are now investigating allegations made by four women who are part of the lawsuit, who told police Nygard sexually assaulted them when they were younger than 16, the age of consent in the Bahamas.

The FBI would not confirm whether Tuesday morning's raid was related to these allegations.

The lawsuit filed in New York alleges Nygard "recruited, lured and enticed young, impressionable and often impoverished children and women, with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modelling opportunities to assault, rape and sodomize them."

The alleged rapes happened between 2008 and 2015, and three of the women were 14 at the time, the lawsuit says.

No criminal charges have been laid and none of the allegations have been proven in court. A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

Nygard's lawyer has denied the allegations, saying earlier this month the police investigation "will go nowhere, absolutely nowhere."

"Anybody who makes a complaint like that, whether it's true or not, the police are obligated to investigate it. The investigation will amount to nothing," Jay Prober said.

Prober could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.