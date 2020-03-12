New York lender pleads with Manitoba court to force Nygard group of companies into receivership

A group of New York lenders is urging the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench to order nine companies owned by fashion mogul Peter Nygard into receivership.

Lawyers for White Oak Commercial Finance LLC and Second Avenue Capital Partners LLC flew in from Toronto to plead their case to a Winnipeg judge on Thursday.

"Every single thing this company says they're going to do, they don't," said White Oak's lawyer Marc Wasserman in court.

White Oak says in December the lenders entered into a credit agreement with the Nygard group of companies to provide financing. It went into effect in January, but by the end of February they terminated the agreement and demanded Nygard pay back more than $25 million USD.

"The loan was called. The loan was accelerated. The agreement's been terminated. There is no more funding permitted unless we decide to fund. We told them that. We gave them ample opportunity to fix this. We asked for a meeting after meeting after meeting. We were rebuffed each time," Wasserman said in court.

White Oaks lawyer Mark Wasserman works for Toronto law firm Osler. He and several colleagues flew into Winnipeg to ask a Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench judge to place the Nygard group of companies under receivership. (Osler)

He said the lenders advanced the Nygard companies about $27.8 million under the credit agreement. Part of the deal was that Nygard would engage a financial advisor.

"White Oak has attempted to work with the Nygard group to seek solutions to its financial and liquidity issues, but it has lost all trust and confidence in the Nygard group and its management and is no longer prepared to fund the Nygard group outside of a court-supervised process," White Oak said in its written application to the court.

"You can not leave this company in control. You cannot. You should not," said Wasserman.

Justice James Edmond reserved his decision in order to review some of the documents filed Thursday but says he expects to have it in the next few days.

Nygard employs 1,450 people worldwide, operates 169 retail stores in North America, and supplies products to wholesale retailers Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. and Walmart Canada.

Up until Feb. 25, American retailer Dillard's was Nygard's biggest customer, and had represented 67 per cent of its wholesale business. Dillard's publicly dumped the company the same day the FBI and NYPD raided Nygard's New York and California offices in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking.

"If there's ever a case a court could find a company isn't acting in good faith, this is that case," White Oak lawyer Jeremy Dacks told the court.

Nygard wants to remain in control of companies

The Nygard group says it has $100 million in assets, including four properties in Winnipeg and Toronto that were used in a debenture to secure the White Oak loan. In court filings Nygard says they are assessed at more than $27 million. The company also says it has $67 million in inventory.

Earlier this week, the Nygard group filed a notice of intention to file a proposal under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. It's asking an Ontario court to allow the company to remain in control of its assets, and instead use the help of a trustee to restructure finances to avoid bankruptcy.

In court filings, Nygard says it's in negotiations with Great American Capital "to complete financing by March 20, 2020, to pay the loan owing to White Oak."

Nygard lawyers say they've received a $24 million offer to purchase the company's Toronto headquarters. If the deal goes through they say the money would help pay back lenders. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

It also says White Oak is "over secured" on Nygard properties and that it recently got a $24-million offer for purchase on its Toronto headquarters.

"Nygard is in current negotiations with Perry Ellis in a sale of inventory and services that would ensure Dillard's could continue to serve its existing Nygard customers through a new product label," the company says in its court filings.

White Oak is painting a less rosy picture.

"The Nygard Group's wholesale business continues to be in freefall and the lenders' collateral continues to erode," said White Oak in court documents.

"Collections on outstanding accounts receivable have significantly slowed (including the $9.3 million accounts receivable attributable to Dillard's, representing approximately 49 per cent of third-party accounts receivable)."

White Oak says there is about $11 million of inventory in transit that has not been paid for, and shipments to Dillard's have essentially been frozen for two weeks.

The company announced in February that Peter Nygard was stepping down as chairperson and would divest his ownership stake.

Nygard faces a class-action lawsuit in New York filed by 10 women accusing him of raping them and running what they called a "sex trafficking ring."

Nygard denies the allegations, which have not been proven in court. There are no criminal charges associated with any of the claims.

Concerns about money to pay employees

White Oak says it's been providing funding for the last four payrolls and was concerned Nygard wouldn't have money in place in time to pay employees this week.

"As we stand here right now payroll has not been funded. Payroll has not been made," said White Oak lawyer Jeremy Dacks. "If the receivership was ordered on Tuesday, this chaos would not have happened. And payroll would have been funded."

The Nygard group of companies says it has more than $100 million in assets. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The lenders appeared before Justice Edmond on Tuesday requesting receivership but the judge adjourned the hearing until Thursday and gave Nygard time to get money in place to pay employees.

Nygard's lawyer said his client had sent a wire transfer and that it would make it in time.

"The mere fact that payroll hasn't been made should be conclusive evidence that this company should be put into receivership immediately," said Dacks.Dacks says late Thursday he was advised Nygard would close its offices and distribution centres for two weeks in Toronto and Winnipeg because of the coronavirus.