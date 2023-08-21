3rd flight carrying wildfire evacuees from Northwest Territories lands in Winnipeg

A third flight carrying people fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories landed in Winnipeg early Monday morning, the province says.

That plane brought 22 more evacuees to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, pushing the total number of officially registered evacuees in Winnipeg to 51 people and 11 pets, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Two earlier flights carrying evacuees arrived in Winnipeg on Saturday. The province later said no additional flights were scheduled to land in the city for the time being — though those flights are co-ordinated based on demand, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Evacuees are not required to register, and some may choose to find their own accommodations after they arrive, the province said.

Of those who did register, 43 are in hotels and eight have chosen to stay with family and friends.

The province said it's working with the City of Winnipeg and the Canadian Red Cross to support evacuees, who are transported from the airport to a reception centre and then to their hotels.

The spokesperson said the Manitoba government would not provide further details on where the reception centre or the hotels housing the evacuees are located to protect their privacy.

People living in Yellowknife, a city of about 20,000 people, were told they needed to leave by noon on Friday as a wildfire approached the territorial capital.

The last update mapped the wildfire at about 167,000 hectares in size — about 1,670 square kilometres burned — and roughly 15 kilometres west of the city. Rain that fell Saturday helped keep it in check temporarily.

The Manitoba government said previously it would arrange hotel accommodations in the cities of Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie for as many as 3,000 evacuees from the Northwest Territories.