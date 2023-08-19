People fleeing wildfire in Northwest Territories arrive in Manitoba

Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have started arriving in Manitoba, as wildfires continue to rage across the area.

The first flight, which brought in 15 people, arrived early Saturday morning at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, a provincial spokesperson said in an email.

Manitoba is arranging hotel accommodations in Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie. Transportation, food and essential services will be provided as needed, the province said Friday.

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. (Bill Braden/the Canadian Press)

It was 12 C in Yellowknife Saturday morning, but it's expected to heat up again Sunday. The wildfire is still about 15 kilometres away.

An estimated 95 per cent of Yellowknifers have already left. Essential workers or those involved with the emergency response are among the remaining people and many of those are expected to depart for Winnipeg Saturday.

The next evacuation flight to Winnipeg for members of the public and essential workers who have been released is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. NT. People are asked to go to Sir John Franklin High School with their bags and pets to register for it by 2 p.m. NT.

Manitoba is also getting ready to send 20 personnel to N.W.T. in the coming days to help attack the fires.

Residents of Yellowknife wait to register for evacuation on Thursday as wildfires threaten the Northwest Territories capital. (Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters)

Residents in Yellowknife, a city of about 20,000 people, were told they needed to evacuate by noon on Friday. More than 1,500 were evacuated by air Thursday, 22 flights were planned for Friday, with more going on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross said teams are at hotels to welcome evacuees and try to provide them comfort and care as they get settled.