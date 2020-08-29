Nurses urge province not to outsource COVID-19 contact tracing

A request for proposals by the province for a private call centre to investigate COVID-19 cases is causing "grave concern" among Winnipeg nurses.

On Wednesday, nurses who support coronavirus contact tracing efforts sent a letter to Premier Brian Pallister and Health, Seniors, and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen, warning that private call centres lack the public-health expertise required to contain the virus.

"It's alarming to see an RFP come out for private industry to do COVID-19 case investigation, contact tracing and daily monitoring when there was no consultation done whatsoever with the public health nurses," said a nurse, who requested anonymity and works closely with COVID-19 public health investigation team.

