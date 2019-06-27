Manitoba nursing union slams province over new report showing decline in nurses

The union representing nurses in Manitoba says a new report released Thursday that shows a decrease in the number of nurses employed in the province over the past year is "disturbing to see."

The Canadian Institute for Health Information's report shows the overall nursing workforce in Manitoba has decreased by more than 550, from 16,622 in 2017 to 16,065 in 2018.

"Most of that decrease appears to be from nurses providing direct care to patients," Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, said in a written statement.

"Nurses just want to provide care for patients, but severe cuts and closures are chasing nurses out of the system by creating situations that are unsafe."

The institute's data includes registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

The report also says the total number of employed nurses involved in directly caring for patients dropped to 14,304 in 2018 from 14,814 in 2017, a decrease of 510.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson calls the decline in the number of nurses providing direct care 'disturbing.' (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Direct care is defined as any nurse working in a myriad of fields, including hospitals, home care, rehabilitation and addiction services.

The number of nurses working in hospitals, community health and nursing homes also fell.

Overall, the number of registered nurses and psychiatric nurses is declining, while the number of licensed practical nurses is going up in Manitoba, according to the national health institute's report. That's a trend seen across the country.

Licensed practical nurses are limited in the type of medical care and assistance they can provide to patients. They do not carry as much responsibility or perform the same higher-level duties as registered nurses.

The Manitoba NDP issued a press release condemning Premier Brian Pallister Thursday for cutting nursing jobs, which Opposition Leader Wab Kinew said leaves the province's health care system in a "dangerous situation for Manitoba nurses and patients" amid ER closures and cuts to the sector.

"Nurses are stressed out, overworked and understaffed. In the last two years we heard from countless nurses who say their patients are at risk because of chronic understaffing and now we know why," Kinew said in the news release.

"We need more nurses, not less. Pallister's cuts are taking us in the wrong direction and it's hurting patients and their families," the NDP leader said.