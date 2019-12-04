Private member's bill would end mandatory overtime for Manitoba nurses

A private member's bill introduced by a rookie NDP MLA would ban mandatory overtime for nurses in Manitoba if passed.

On Wednesday, NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwara introduced Bill 205, which would require nurses' employers to stop using mandatory overtime as a routine staffing tool, and would prevent licensing colleges from disciplining nurses who refuse overtime.

The Manitoba Nurses Union says mandatory overtime is a top concern for it members and has become a growing problem over the last two years, as employers use it as a tool to address staffing shortages that it says in many cases were created by government.

The MNU said last year that in the first three months of 2018, nurses had already logged more mandatory overtime hours at St. Boniface than in all of 2017.

The bill introduced Wednesday is modelled on a law passed in New York that bans mandatory overtime for nurses except in emergency situations.

As a private member's bill introduced by an Opposition member, though, it is unlikely to gain the support of the governing Progressive Conservatives, who hold a majority in the legislature.

The Manitoba Nurses Union is lobbying for bipartisan support for the bill.