Safety concerns, staff shortages could prompt nurses to boycott Health Sciences Centre

The Manitoba Nurses Union says if changes aren't made soon to the way the Health Sciences Centre is staffed, it is going to recommend against nurses working there.

"I think what's most important is to see some action from the employer, to see the employer actually acknowledge that the nurses' concerns that they have been voicing for a very long time are valid and that there are places that we can make improvements right now," MNU president Darlene Jackson said.

"That's the goal — to start getting some improvements put in place in that facility right now so nurses are going to work in a situation that is safe."

If the union doesn't see that kind of commitment soon, it intends to take action known as grey-listing. It has asked the MNU board of directors to sanction the move.

Grey-listing is similar to a boycott in that nurses would be advised not to apply to work at that hospital.

The last time the MNU members grey-listed a hospital was in 2007, when they had concerns about patient safety at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

The primary concerns at HSC are the levels of violence — including assaults and threats with weapons — and staff shortages, Jackson said.

Since the consolidation of emergency services at HSC, nurses are dealing with exceptionally high numbers of the sickest of the sick, Jackson said.

The Health Sciences Centre is the largest hospital in Winnipeg and one of the largest in Canada. It serves the residents of Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and Nunavut.

The MNU has nearly 3,000 members at HSC and yet "nurses are basically working flat-out at that facility," Jackson said.

That also leads to concerns about the levels of patient care they are able to offer, she said.

"HSC is the flagship facility of this province. In order to ensure that those nurses are being supported to provide safe, quality patient care, they need adequate numbers of staff — and not just nursing staff. They need to be supported by allied health workers," she said.

"We need to have support workers in place. It's very important to ensure that the staff are supported to provide the care they need to at that facility."

The concerns have been brought to the attention of HSC administration but have fallen on deaf ears, Jackson said.

The final decision on whether to grey-list HSC will be made by the board of the Manitoba Nurses Union. Jackson couldn't say when that decision might be made.

"We are meeting with hospital and government officials to try and resolve the situation. At the end of the day, we need to do what's best for patients and nurses at that facility," she said.

CBC has reached out to the province for comment but calls have not yet been returned.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has said the matter is not within their purview.