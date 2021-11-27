Nurse-vacancy rates in rural Manitoba top 20 per cent

An increasing number of nursing positions in the Southern Health region have been left unfilled as health centres across rural Manitoba struggle to keep beds open due to staffing shortages.

Approximately 21.2 per cent of registered nursing positions in Southern Health were vacant as of the end of September, documents obtained by the Manitoba NDP show. Over the past six months, the region's overall vacancy rate grew to 20.3 per cent from 16.7 per cent, or 507 total positions, the documents, obtained through freedom of information, show.

