Winnipeg's Nuit Blanche rescheduling events, installations over coming month due to COVID-19 concerns

This year's Nuit Blanche in Winnipeg — an annual event that typically draws thousands of people to downtown — will be changed from a one-night event to multiple activities through the next month due to concerns over COVID-19.

A statement from the event's organizers posted to social media Thursday says art activities and installations that were scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Sept. 26 will now run at different times during the Culture Days Manitoba event, which runs from Sept. 25 and Oct. 25.

There were nine public art installations and performances scheduled throughout central Winnipeg for Saturday night, with many other activities and exhibits planned.

