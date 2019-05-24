Laptop with children's medical data stolen in Thompson

A stolen laptop containing medical information for 225 children was stolen from Thompson, Man., the Northern Region Health Authority says.

The laptop was stolen back in March from the Thompson Administrative Building.

Files on the laptop included client names, birth dates, gender, personal health information numbers (PHINs) and the results of one or two specific tests.

The laptop did have security on it, including a password to start the computer and to access the programs with the clinical data.

Nonetheless, the health region notified parents of the 225 minor patients and filed a police report.

"While the NRHA believe the risk to the individuals is very low, we feel it is our responsibility to share the information with the public," a spokesperson for the health region said in a release.

