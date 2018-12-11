Judge rejects National Research Council's argument that Chinese cyberattack caused delays in court case

A Manitoba judge has rejected the National Research Council's argument that a cyberattack by China caused lengthy delays in the disclosure of documents in a years-long court battle between the NRC and one of its former clients.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg has ordered the federal agency to pay tens of thousands of dollars in costs associated with the two-year delay, the latest twist in an eight-year legal saga between the NRC, its affiliate, Biomedical Commercialization Canada, and Health Media Network, a health information tech start-up.

The NRC is suing Health Media Network for non-payment of $75,000, but Health Media Network has filed a counter-claim, saying the federal agency didn't deliver the services it promised, including executive and financial advice, and communications and marketing strategies.

However, neither of those suits is settled by this ruling.

The penalty imposed by Greenberg in a decision issued earlier this month is only related to the NRC's delays in producing documents related to Health Media Network's counter-claim.

In her decision, Greenberg called the National Research Council's excuse that a "cyber intrusion" by a Chinese agency affected disclosure "a last-ditch effort to justify the NRC's indifference to their disclosure obligation."

Greenberg slapped away assertions by the NRC's lawyer that the 2014 Chinese cyberattack, which received widespread media coverage, made the documents inaccessible and, for reasons of national security, no evidence could be provided about what happened.

"There was no evidence to support this claim, simply counsel's assertion that she was told by her client that as the response to the cyber intrusion was a matter of national security, they could not provide any evidence about it," Greenberg wrote in her decision.

Gene Zazalenchuk, the lawyer representing Health Media, said he and his clients are "delighted" with the interim ruling and he estimates the legal cost to the NRC at $70,000 to $90,000.

The NRC likely hoped it could bury his clients in delays and financially force them out of court, Zazalenchuk said.

"I think they were acting under the supposition they could bankrupt my client and end the trial that way," Zazalenchuk told CBC News. "It's a common tactic used by governments and big corporations and insurance companies, and Donald Trump uses it all the time. You simply fight everything if you are bigger than the other guy and hope he goes broke."

Lawyer Gene Zazalenchuk says he and his clients are "delighted" by Justice Shawn Greenberg's ruling. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A spokesperson for the NRC declined to comment on the decision.

CBC News asked Navdeep Bains, the federal minister responsible for the NRC, for comment about the ruling and a spokesperson responded.

"Our government is committed to openness and transparency. We expect all portfolio members under the purview of Innovation, Science and Economic Development to adhere to the same commitment," the emailed response said.

Zazalenchuk says the damages his client has been awarded are "definitely a help" in continuing the legal battle against the NRC but the financial imbalance between the two sides is like "a David and Goliath — they've got 100 times more money than we have."

The legal battles over whether the NRC and Biomedical Commercialization Canada provided the appropriate level of services to Health Media and whether the company paid for the work are still a long way from a final conclusion.

The trial to decide whether the NRC and its affiliate provided proper services begins in March of 2020.