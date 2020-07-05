Skip to Main Content
Missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Winnipeg's south end found dead: police
Manitoba

Missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Winnipeg's south end found dead: police

The body of Noy Bounvongxay, who was last seen in the city's Southdale area on July 2, has been located, Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday evening.

Winnipeg police say Noy Bounvongxay, last seen in the city's Southdale area on July 2, has been found dead

CBC News ·
Noy Bounvongxay, who went missing in the early hours of July 2, has been found dead, Winnipeg police said on Saturday. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service)

The Winnipeg Police Service say the body of a 36-year-old woman who went missing early Thursday morning has been located.

Noy Bounvongxay, last seen in the city's Southdale area, has been found dead, police said in a news release on Saturday evening.

In a release on Thursday, police said they were concerned for Bounvongxay's well-being.

Police said on Saturday the death does not appear to be suspicious.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now