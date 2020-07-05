Missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Winnipeg's south end found dead: police
The body of Noy Bounvongxay, who was last seen in the city's Southdale area on July 2, has been located, Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday evening.
In a release on Thursday, police said they were concerned for Bounvongxay's well-being.
Police said on Saturday the death does not appear to be suspicious.