15 people tested this week, still no cases of novel coronavirus in Manitoba: public health officials

Manitoba still has no lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, public health officials say.

Fifteen Manitobans were tested this week for the novel coronavirus — which has led to a respiratory illness called COVID-19 — which is five more than last week. But public health officials are reiterating that risk remains low in the province.

So far seven cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada, but all are in Ontario and B.C.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says, however, that anyone returning from the Chinese province of Hubei should self-isolate for two weeks, while anyone returning from mainland China should self-monitor for that long.

Public health officials do not recommend using masks in public places, because there is no evidence to prove doing so significantly reduces the risk of getting the virus.

Regular hand washing is a common prevention to reduce the risk of spreading viruses. Other precautions include covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, who has also recently traveled to an affected area or has been in close contact with someone suffering from coronavirus, should call Health Links–Info Santé at 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 (toll-free).

To follow travel notices by the PHAC, visit this website.