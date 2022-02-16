Police ID man who died after being found injured at Winnipeg beer vendor

Winnipeg police have identified a 19-year-old man who was found injured at a beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue early Tuesday morning and later died in hospital.

Paramedics were called around 3:10 a.m. to the vendor on Notre Dame Avenue between Valour Road and Dublin Avenue, where they found the injured man.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and died of his injuries.

The next day, police identified him as John Lloyd Maaba Barrion.

They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).