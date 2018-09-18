North End Family Centre will close next month due to funding issues

The North End Family Centre on Main Street will be closing its doors next month due to funding issues, executive director Jamie Buhler confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday.

The centre has been providing services to families in Winnipeg's Luxton and St. John's neighbourhoods since 2009, and served as a meeting space for the community.

"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that the decision was made to close the North End Family Centre (NEFC) on October the 4th," a Tuesday media release from the centre's board of directors said.

"Regrettably, debt, reduced funding streams, and organizational issues have brought an end to this good and well used place."

In 2015, the centre moved to a larger space at 1344 Main St., a half a block from its old location, after raising over $200,000 through donations.

The centre provides free programming for families struggling with poverty, including sharing circles for men and women, workshops and children's programming, according to its website.

The centre also offers a laundry facility, access to phones and computers, and person hygiene supplies.

According to its website, the centre is "supported by a growing number of compassionate individuals, families, clubs, businesses, and churches."

A barbecue is planned for Oct. 9 to celebrate the centre and "the many successes we've witnessed," Tuesday's media release said.