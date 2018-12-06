Firing of Stella's vice-president encouraging, #NotMyStellas campaigner says

A member of the #NotMyStellas campaign is praising Stella's Cafe and Bakery after its owners fired one of the company's prominent executives.

Owners Tore Sohlberg and Lehla Abreder announced Wednesday evening in a social media post that a review by People First HR Services supports the decision to "release" Grant Anderson from employment at the Winnipeg restaurant chain.

Former Stella's employee Amanda ​Murdock and others had called for Anderson's dismissal, saying a toxic work environment festered at the business under his leadership.

"Our position has always been that this was a top-down issue," Murdock said on Thursday.

Christina Hajjar, 27, left, Kelsey Wade, 22, and Amanda Murdock, 36, right, say there's a toxic work environment at Stella's cafes in Winnipeg. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The 36-year-old was one of the former employees who helped organize #NotMyStellas, a social media account that publicizes allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and unfair labour practices at Stella's.

She said Anderson's firing "demonstrates that the company is following through on their promises of accountability."

Anderson did not respond to CBC's requests for a response.

Murdock alleges that while she worked as a manager at Stella's on Sherbrook Street, she dealt with harassment, including an instance of non-consensual touching, as well as a demotion for taking sick leave during her pregnancy.

The Stella's owners confirmed through a public relations director that Anderson also has been dismissed from his role at Kevin's, a restaurant they own in the Exchange District.