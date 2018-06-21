Medical emergency prompts LAX flight diversion to Winnipeg

A medical emergency prompted a Norwegian Air flight from Barcelona to Los Angeles to stop in Winnipeg Sunday.

Norwegian Air spokesperson Anders Lindström confirmed in an email that the passenger is now being cared for by local health professionals in Winnipeg.

"Norwegian's flight DY7109 from Barcelona to Los Angeles was diverted to Winnipeg, Canada, as an abundance of caution due to a sick passenger onboard," Lindström wrote.

"The crew onboard were in direct dialogue with MedLink on the ground to receive directions on how to best take care of the passenger based on symptoms. There was also a doctor onboard the flight."

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said the plane continued to Los Angeles after refueling and de-icing in Winnipeg. It was on the ground for about one hour.