Youth charged after 13-year-old shot in northern Manitoba: RCMP

A 13-year-old boy is stable in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in northern Manitoba.

RCMP said the boy was shot on Wednesday in Norway House Cree Nation, Man., and flown about 460 kilometres south to Winnipeg for treatment.

A 15-year-old youth has been charged with aggravated assault as well as a number of firearms-related counts.

Two girls, 13 and 14 years old, were arrested but later released without charges.

More from CBC Manitoba: