Teen dead, another injured after stabbing in Norway House Cree Nation: RCMP

One teen is dead and another is in hospital after being stabbed in Norway House Cree Nation on Thursday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

On Thursday, RCMP officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the Niskaview area of the northern Manitoba community. An 18-year-old man was located and transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The teen had been involved in an altercation and was stabbed by several people, RCMP said.

A 17-year-old is also believed to have been stabbed by the same people in the Niskaview area as well, RCMP say. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate the incident alongside major crime services and forensic identification services, the news release said.

RCMP are asking for people who witnessed either of these incidents or who have information to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.