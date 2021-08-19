RCMP say woman was sexually assaulted, beaten by numerous people in northern Manitoba home

More than a dozen people are facing charges after police say a woman was held against her will, sexually assaulted and beaten inside a home in Norway House, Man.

RCMP say two suspects are still at large.

An officer with Norway House RCMP was at the home on Aug. 11 as part of an ongoing investigation when a 34-year-old woman ran out of the house, screaming for help.

The woman had numerous, serious injuries and told police she had been forced to stay in the home and was assaulted repeatedly, says an RCMP news release.

The victim was taken to the Norway House nursing station, then transported to Winnipeg in stable condition for further treatment in hospital.

RCMP arrested have 12 people in connection with the incident, all of whom are facing aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement charges.

Four of the individuals, including a 17-year-old female from Winnipeg, have also been charged with uttering threats and assault. They were remanded into custody.

The other eight individuals have been released and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 18 in Norway House, a community 459 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police say they are still looking for 36-year-old Cody Monias and 40 year old Travis Apetagon.

Travis Apetagon, left, and Cody Monias are wanted by Norway House RCMP on charges of aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault. (Submitted by Norway House RCMP)

They are wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483 or submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.