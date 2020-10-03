Four arrested in Norway House after robbery of home in community

Four people were arrested in Norway House, Man., following a break-in at a home in the community on Thursday evening.

Norway House RCMP say they received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about an armed man who appeared to be threatening residents at a home.

When officers arrived, they found that multiple people had fled in a vehicle after robbing the home.

Other officers who were on their way to the scene noticed the suspects' vehicle driving away from the community on Provincial Road 373, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police stopped the vehicle and confirmed the driver matched the description of one of the armed men who robbed the home in Norway House. Brass knuckles and a BB handgun were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Two men and two women, all in their thirties, are facing numerous charges.

RCMP say a 32-year-old woman from Norway House is facing charges of breaking and entering, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unauthorized firearm, while a 38-year-old man from Winnipeg faces charges of uttering threats and trespassing, along with a number of weapons charges.

Police say the 38-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female passenger, both from Norway House, are facing weapons charges.