Manitoba

Cleanup underway after diesel spill on frozen river near Norway House: Manitoba RCMP

Three trucks hauling diesel fuel crashed on Provincial Road 373 in northern Manitoba on Wednesday, and two spilled diesel fuel onto a nearby frozen river, RCMP say.

1 semi-trailer rolled near ferry crossing Wednesday morning, 2 more rolled in same area shortly after: RCMP

Norway House RCMP responded after three semi-trailers crashed on Provincial Road 373, entering Norway House on Tuesday morning. Two of those trucks reportedly spilled diesel fuel, which leaked onto the frozen river. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Norway House RCMP were called around 8:20 a.m. with a report that a semi-trailer had rolled on its side near the Ross Island ferry crossing entering the community of Norway House, which is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Fuel from the truck was leaking onto the frozen river, the RCMP said in a news release.

Within a short period of time, two more semi-trailers hauling diesel rolled at the same location, one of which also leaked fuel onto the ice.

Provincial Road 373 was closed earlier in the day but had reopened by about 3:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release. The cleanup process has begun, police said.

Norway House RCMP and provincial officials continue to investigate.

