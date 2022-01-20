Cleanup underway after diesel spill on frozen river near Norway House: Manitoba RCMP

Three trucks hauling diesel fuel rolled on Provincial Road 373 in northern Manitoba on Wednesday, with some of the fuel spilling onto a frozen river, RCMP say.

Norway House RCMP were called around 8:20 a.m. with a report that a semi-trailer had rolled on its side near the Ross Island ferry crossing entering the community of Norway House, which is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Fuel from the truck was leaking onto the frozen river, the RCMP said in a news release.

Within a short period of time, two more semi-trailers hauling diesel rolled at the same location, one of which also leaked fuel onto the ice.

Earlier today, Norway House <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> responded to a single-vehicle rollover involving a semi-trailer hauling diesel fuel on PR373 near the Ross Island ferry crossing. The fuel was reported to be leaking onto the frozen river. Road has been closed & a clean-up crew is on scene. —@rcmpmb

Provincial Road 373 was closed earlier in the day but had reopened by about 3:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release. The cleanup process has begun, police said.



Norway House RCMP and provincial officials continue to investigate.