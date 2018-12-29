Norway House RCMP find marijuana, cocaine during two traffic stops

Police in Norway House, Man., found several kilograms of marijuana and and nearly a kilogram of cocaine during two separate traffic stops in the Manitoba community this week.

Norway House RCMP pulled over the first vehicle just after midnight on Thursday.

Police say the driver threw a bag out of the window while officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the community, located about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and police found 3.6 kilograms of pot and a large sum of cash in the bag, RCMP said in a release on Saturday.

Police also found a large sum of cash in one of the vehicles. (Submitted by RCMP)

Charges are pending against three men, aged 24, 25 and 27, all from Norway House.

About 935 grams of cocaine was seized in another traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. the same day, police said.

A 47-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Norway House, were arrested and charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.

