New $18M RCMP detachment opens in Norway House

Manitoba RCMP held a formal ceremony on Thursday to officially open a new detachment in the northern Manitoba community of Norway House.

The new detachment is in downtown Norway House — a community just north of Lake Winnipeg — and was built after extensive consultation with the communities of Norway House and Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, also known as Norway House Cree Nation, RCMP said in a media release on Friday.

Supt. Ryan Mitchell, the officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP's North District, said the new project is part of the RCMP's goal of working toward community engagement and consultation.

For example, the walls of the lobby include graphics depicting the seven sacred teachings, which serve as a reminder of how the RCMP wants to lead and serve their community, he said.

"Ultimately, a detachment truly belongs to the communities it serves," Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said in a Friday news release.

"To the residents of Norway House and Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, thank you for sharing your thoughts as local experts of this area. We will continue to be there for you when you need us the most."

Supt. Ryan Mitchell, the officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP's North District, said the walls of the lobby in the new RCMP detachment in Norway House include graphics that depict the seven sacred teachings, and are a reminder of how the RCMP wants to lead and serve their community. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

The new building came at a total cost of approximately $18.1 million, RCMP said. Construction started in June 2020 and was completed in early May 2022.

It replaces a detachment that was built in 1973, and at more than 9,200 square feet is almost double the size of the older one. The building is made up of 16 modular units that were completed in Vonda, Sask. — just northeast of Saskatoon — and then transported to Norway House, RCMP said.

It features several improvements beyond the expanded space, including a significant backup power generator, according to RCMP.

