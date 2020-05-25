Search underway for missing Norway House teen

Manitoba police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.

Gabriel Chubb was last seen in Norway House, Man., outside a residence in the Niska View area around 11:30 p.m.

He was reported missing to Norway House RCMP on Saturday, police wrote in a news release Monday. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Police say the teen is about six feet tall and slender, with short, black hair and light birth marks on the right side of his face.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a red "Crooks & Castles" hoodie.

Police say he's believed to be in Norway House, about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but may have travelled to nearby Cross Lake, roughly 70 kilometres from Norway House.

RCMP Search and Rescue and police dogs are in Norway House to search for the teen.

Police are ask anyone with information to contact Norway House RCMP at 204-204-359-6715 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online.