Suspicious death in Norway House now a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

The death of a 41-year-old man on the Canada Day long weekend in northern Manitoba has been deemed a homicide, say RCMP.

Police were called to a residence on Paupanekis Point in Norway House Cree Nation around 10 p.m. on July 2 about a man in medical distress.

The man, now identified as Johnny Stanley Muswagon, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said. At the time, his death was considered suspicious.

Police believe Muswagon was at several homes in the Paupanekis Point area throughout the evening of July 1 and morning of July 2.

At some point in that period, Muswagon got into a fight with an unknown person, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Anyone who may have seen Muswagon, witnessed an altercation, or has video surveillance in that area is asked to contact Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Norway House is approximately 445 kilometres north of Winnipeg.