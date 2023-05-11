Norway House RCMP looking for sixth suspect in May 3 home invasion

Norway House RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man following a home invasion that left one man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the incident in the community of Kinosao Sipi on the morning of May 3, the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday. Norway House is about 810 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP arrived at the residence and learned that three men had entered the home, all dressed in black, with bandanas and hoodies tied tight around their faces, the release said.

A family with four children, ranging in age from six to 13, were there at the time of the invasion. A woman was able to get two of the children out of the home, while the others remained inside, the release said. None of the children were hurt.

However, a 50-year-old male resident confronted the men and was stabbed, receiving serious, but non life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The three men fled and met up with three other men outside who were involved in the incident.

The RCMP release said all of the men except one were from Kinosao Sipi.

They arrested four of the men from Kinosao Sipi and one man from Moose Lake over the next several days, according to the release.

They face charges of break, entering and committing – residence, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, discharge firearm while being reckless, using firearm in the commission of an offence, weapons possession contrary to order and possession of restricted firearm.

The RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man who they believe is still in the community, the release said.

The police seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and are still investigating whether it was used during the incident.�

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online.