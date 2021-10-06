Woman from northern Manitoba community dies after being assaulted

A 30-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after RCMP found a woman seriously hurt in a northern Manitoba community, who later died.

Police were called to Norway House Cree Nation — about 511 km north of Winnipeg — just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an assault, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

While they were speaking to a man who was hurt, officers were asked to check on the well-being of a woman at a home on Highway 373, because it was believed she was being assaulted.

Once police arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, and pronounced dead there.

On Tuesday, police charged 30-year-old Don Travis Forbister of Norway House with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and appeared in Thompson Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

