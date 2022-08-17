Girl, 4, wounded by gunshot from ATV in Norway House: RCMP

A four-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in Norway House on Tuesday.

A gun was allegedly fired from an ATV, hitting a girl who was standing outside a house, police said in a news release.

The girl suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

RCMP were called at 11:30 p.m. about the shot fired, and witnesses told police they had seen two males riding an ATV through the area at the time of the shooting.

While police and paramedics were at the house, they heard more gunshots close by.

More officers arrived and identified two suspects after speaking to people in the neighbourhood.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at his house. He remains in custody.

Police are still searching for another suspect, a 19-year-old man.

