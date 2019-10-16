'A hero': Norway House man dies trying to save child from burning home

A man who died in a house fire in Norway House, Man. Saturday morning is being called a hero by the community, after helping multiple people out of the burning building, and ultimately giving his life trying to save a five-year-old boy.

"He was considered a hero because he helped two children and some people out of the burning building," said Len Budd, mayor of Norway House and community fire chief.

"And from what I understand, he had gone back in to go get the other boy that was in the fire and he didn't make it out.

"Those are the only two that didn't make it."

Budd says the Norway House community is coming together in support, adding that there have been bereavement gatherings since Sunday evening.

"[The fire] has affected quite a few families in town because they're all related, and there were two families involved," he said.

"It's kind of like a support system. They're there, they show their support for the families. They help wherever they're needed."

The community came together this way about a year ago after someone died in a similar fire, Budd said.

House 'fully engulfed' in flames

The fire — which Budd said sparked in the kitchen at about 2 a.m. Saturday — happened right after the province was slammed by a winter storm.

"[Residents] didn't realize it was a fire until it was fully engulfed, and they had barely enough time to get out of the building," Budd said.

He added that winds were gusting as high as 50 km/h in the area that night, which fuelled the fire even more.

"By the time the fire department and emergency services got there… it was kind of too late."

RCMP were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. Officers said several people were able to escape the burning house, but a five-year-old child and a 45-year-old man, were unaccounted for.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found two bodies inside the house. Autopsies are scheduled to confirm the identities.

Budd said two women suffered injuries after jumping out of windows to escape the burning building and were flown to hospital; some children may have gone to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.