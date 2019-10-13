5-year-old, adult found dead after Norway House fire, RCMP say

RCMP is investigating after the bodies of a five-year-old and a man were found after a house fire in Norway House, Manitoba.

Mounties were called to the home at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday where they found it completely engulfed in flames.

Officers said several people were able to escape the burning house, but a five-year-old child and a 45-year-old man, were unaccounted for.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found two bodies inside the house, which are believed to be those of the child and man, but autopsies are scheduled to confirm the identities.

The office of the fire commissioner and RCMP are investigating.