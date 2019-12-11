Northern Manitoba drug bust nets 8 arrests, cocaine and cash, RCMP say

Mounties seized cash, cocaine, phones and more as part of a drug bust in a northern Manitoba community on the weekend.

RCMP arrested eight people in connection with the bust, which happened Saturday in Norway House Cree Nation, about 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near the northern shores of Lake Winnipeg.

Two Norway House men, age 26 and 25, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. They remain in custody.

The other six people arrested also face trafficking charges, RCMP said.

