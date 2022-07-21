Teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in Norway House Cree Nation stabbing death: RCMP

Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man on Norway House Cree Nation last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were remanded into custody on Monday and appeared in court Wednesday, Mounties said in a news release.

RCMP previously said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Niskaview area of the First Nation around 11:45 p.m. on July 14.

The 18-year-old was believed to have been involved in an altercation with several other people when he was stabbed, Mounties said. He later died in hospital.

While officers were at the hospital, a 17-year-old boy from the community also arrived with serious injuries from a stabbing, RCMP said.

Police believe that teen was involved in an altercation with the same people who stabbed the 18-year-old. Both incidents happened in the same area of the community, they said.

No details were provided about whether any further charges are expected to be laid in that incident.

Mounties said on Thursday the investigation is ongoing.