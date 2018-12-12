Cocaine, cash seized after Norway House RCMP execute search warrants

Six people have been arrested after a pair of search warrants were executed by RCMP in Norway House, Man.

The first bust happened at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, when police entered a home on Rowdens Bay in Norway House, 459 kilometres north of Winnipeg, where they seized 85 grams of cocaine, a large sum of money, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP charged a 29-year-old man from Norway House with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. They say charges are also pending against a 61-year-old male and two females, ages 25 and 50.

Three days later, on Dec. 10 at 9:15 p.m., Norway House RCMP executed another search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at another residence in the area.

Police seized drugs, money and cellphones in a pair of busts. (RCMP)

Police seized a large sum of cash and 85 grams of crack cocaine. Charges are pending against two males, ages 18 and 20, from Winnipeg.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

