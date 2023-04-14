Northgate Shopping Centre apartment complex proposal too large, opponents say

A plan to build a new apartment complex on the parking lot of a northwest Winnipeg shopping mall is getting pushback from some residents in the area.

A group of people who live near the Northgate Shopping Centre on McPhillips Street have filed an appeal against the project, which would see three apartment towers with 204 units built on the mall's south parking lot.

Doug Panchuk, who has lived near Northgate for more than 30 years, is one of more than a dozen people who have signed an appeal filed with the City of Winnipeg against the plans.

He said he's worried about increasing traffic in an area that includes two elementary schools.

"Traffic through here is currently a nightmare, so I can't imagine what it'll be like with another 100-plus vehicles," said Panchuk.

He also raised concerns emergency vehicles will have difficulty getting into and out of the area.

"Emergency vehicles that are called to this site will enter it from McPhillips. The entrance from McPhillips is constantly blocked by semi trailers making deliveries to the restaurants there," Panchuk said.

"What happens if a fire truck can't get in and you're on the fifth floor dying?"

The proposed buildings range in height from six to nine storeys.

This architectural rendering shows a proposed apartment complex that would be built on a parking lot beside the Northgate Shopping Centre. (McGowan Russell Group Inc.)

Main floor spaces would include space for a communal library with books and tools for residents to use, as well as a daycare centre.

A car wash currently on the south parking lot would be demolished to make way for the new apartments.

One of the mall's co-owners told CBC News in January the parking lot is underused.

"There must be a better use for this … and I think we need to improve the neighbourhood," said Andy Gwaltney.

The developers have made some changes to the design in response to concerns from community members, including adjustments to allow for the widening of a small section of Carruthers Avenue — a 4.5-metre-wide roadway that serves as a back lane for houses on the adjacent Lansdowne Avenue and Lansdowne School.

Panchuk points out that the current plans only call for widening Carruthers as far as the frontage of the project, from Cottingham to Wiginton streets — a distance of under 100 metres. Any further work to widen Carruthers beyond that would be up to the city, Panchuk said.

Housing advocate supports project

Some other area residents say they support the project.

Housing advocate Steve Snyder, who lives in the nearby Luxton neighbourhood, says the area needs more places for people to live.

"My kids will want to stay in the neighbourhood when they get old enough and there's nothing in the neighbourhood for them to live in right now," he said.

"I'm worried about the future of the neighbourhood."

He says the number of people in the area has declined in recent decades.

"Adding more people to the neighbourhood will mean more people for the community clubs, more people to support the local businesses in the area, more money in the community."

Panchuk says there may be a way to find a middle ground that would lessen the impact on existing residents.

"Build one tower and let's work slowly into this," he said.

The hearing with the city's appeal committee is scheduled for next Wednesday.