Parts of Manitoba's north, west face warnings of winter storm, snowfall, freezing rain or wind

A number of spots in province's west and north are under winter storm, snowfall or freezing rain warnings Monday as snow has already begun to fall in some communities.

A Colorado low sweeping into the province is bringing winter conditions through the north, Environment Canada says — starting with freezing rain that is expected to turn into heavy snow.

Thompson and surrounding areas already received a dusting by Monday morning.

Snow and rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 15 to 25 centimetre range in general, though some areas could see in excess of 40 cm, the federal weather agency said.

The following communities are under a winter storm warning:

Churchill.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Gillam.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden are under a freezing rain warning, while York faces a wind warning.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada said to expect reduced visibility due to the combination of wind and snow. Travel on roads could be affected due to "rapidly accumulating snow" in the forecast.

Public Safety Canada encourages people in the affected areas to have an emergency plan in place, with a kit that includes water, food, medicine, flashlights and basic first-aid resources.

