Pilot project will improve water quality testing in northern Manitoba: province

The province of Manitoba says it hopes to improve access to timely testing of water quality samples in northern Manitoba through a pilot program announced Thursday.

A bacteriological water testing in site in Thompson is expected to reduce delays and uncertainties associated with shipping water samples from the northern Indigenous communities of Pikwitonei, Thicket Portage and Nelson House, according to a provincial news release.

The province is investing $30,000 to supply a TECTA machine — a self-contained unit used to analyze water samples for bacteria — at the Thompson testing facility, which is within 70 kilometres of all three communities partnering on the pilot program.

The project is part of a collaboration between provincial ministries, working with northern communities, to improve bacteria sampling compliance requirements and reduce boil water advisories, the province says.

It's part of the province's efforts "to find creative ways to address the unique challenges facing northern and remote communities in the provision of safe drinking water," Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said in the release.

Using the system, water samples will be collected and delivered to the testing facility, where the self-contained unit automatically analyzes the samples and reports results to the provincial office responsible for drinking water.

That will minimize the possibility of error due to strict timelines, as well as temperature limitations specified for bacteriological analysis, the province says.

If bacteria is found in a sample, an early warning notice will be sent out, allowing for a faster response, Thursday's news release said.

Currently, test water samples are transported to an accredited laboratory in Winnipeg.

Quoted in Thursday's news release, Pikwitonei Mayor Brenda Flett said she is "on board with this new testing arrangement."

Getting water samples to Winnipeg caused issues, as "samples would get lost or would be no good when they arrived."

Having a closer testing location will allow the community to get results faster, with easier delivery, Flett said.

If the pilot is successful, the project may be expanded to include additional remote communities, the province says.