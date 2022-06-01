More wet, heavy snow headed to northern Manitoba

It may be the first day of June, but winter refuses to release its grip on northern Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for parts of the region, caused by an intense low pressure system moving across the province.

Brochet and Tadoule Lake are under winter storm warnings, while snowfall warnings have been issued for Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

A winter storm warning is issued when multiple types of severe weather are expected to occur together, Environment Canada said in a statement.

A prolonged period of snowfall will bring as much as 30 centimeters of snow, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected on Wednesday.

The snow will be wet at times, and mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets, and strong north winds between 50 and 80 kilometres per hour.

Conditions are expected to improve by Friday, but light precipitation could last into the weekend.

Travellers are advised to prepare for rapidly deteriorating conditions, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves.