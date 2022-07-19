Getting connected: northern schools switch to Musk's internet technology

New satellite dishes are Frontier School Division's solution to the digital divide in rural and remote classrooms across northern Manitoba — a long-standing issue that became even more dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year ago, the division, which oversees the education of roughly 6,700 students — many of whom live in communities where internet access is unreliable or doesn't exist — officially installed its first Starlink saucer and connected to the accompanying network.

