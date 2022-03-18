Northern Manitoba RCMP investigate pair of incidents involving firearms

A man is in custody after discharging a firearm in northern Manitoba, RCMP say in a news release.

Bloodvein RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on the main road on Bloodvein First Nation, about 210 kilometres north of Winnipeg, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Mounties said a man was walking on the main road when another man with a firearm and known to the victim fired toward him. The victim fled and was not injured, the Mounties say.

A suspect was located by officers but when they approached him, he fled into the nearby woods and was seen discarding something. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and officers recovered a sawed-off rifle.

A search of the suspect revealed he was carrying 44 grams of methamphetamine, according to RCMP.

Nathan Duck, 25, of Bloodvein First Nation, has been charged with more than 10 offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been remanded into custody as the investigation continues.

The Pas RCMP make arrests, seize firearm

Earlier Wednesday, RCMP in The Pas received a report of threats and officers located several persons walking on Trager Drive in The Pas, which is located about 520 km northwest of Winnipeg.

One of the individuals was found to be in possession of ammunition. The 24-year-old was also wanted on outstanding multiple outstanding warrants, according to another news release.



Officers conducted a search of the area and confiscated a loaded shotgun.

Wyatt Campbell of Moose Lake, is facing more than a dozen charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.

He was remanded into custody, while the other individuals were released without charges.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.