RCMP arrest 26-year-old wanted for manslaughter in northern Manitoba
Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille wanted in connection to death of man found on road near Cormorant
A man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a recent death in northern Manitoba has been arrested by RCMP in Brandon, Man.
Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille, 26, was charged with manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, after Mounties in The Pas found the body of a man on the road in Cormorant — a community nearly 540 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — on May 11.
RCMP and paramedics responded to the collision, and the man, also 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nabess-Genaille is originally from Cormorant, RCMP said, but was known to visit The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg often.
On Tuesday, RCMP Major Crime Services arrested Nabess-Genaille, in Brandon, with help from other RCMP teams and the Brandon Police Service.