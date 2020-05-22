RCMP arrest 26-year-old wanted for manslaughter in northern Manitoba

A man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a recent death in northern Manitoba has been arrested by RCMP in Brandon, Man.

Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille, 26, was charged with manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, after Mounties in The Pas found the body of a man on the road in Cormorant — a community nearly 540 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — on May 11.

RCMP and paramedics responded to the collision, and the man, also 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nabess-Genaille is originally from Cormorant, RCMP said, but was known to visit The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg often.

On Tuesday, RCMP Major Crime Services arrested Nabess-Genaille, in Brandon, with help from other RCMP teams and the Brandon Police Service.