RCMP arrest 26-year-old wanted for manslaughter in northern Manitoba
A man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a recent death in northern Manitoba was arrested in Brandon, Man., by RCMP this week.

RCMP tracked down a wanted 26-year-old they believed to be linked to a man who was found dead on the road on May 11. (CBC)

Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille, 26, was charged with manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, after Mounties in The Pas found the body of a man on the road in Cormorant — a community nearly 540 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — on May 11.

RCMP and paramedics responded to the collision, and the man, also 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nabess-Genaille is originally from Cormorant, RCMP said, but was known to visit The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg often.

On Tuesday, RCMP Major Crime Services arrested Nabess-Genaille, in Brandon, with help from other RCMP teams and the Brandon Police Service.

