2 police agencies investigate historical abuse accusations against Hydro workers, RCMP

Outside investigators will look into the allegations of assault and sexual abuse by Manitoba Hydro employees and police officers in northern Manitoba communities.

Since police members face allegations, RCMP have enlisted the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba to investigate the accusations made against officers.

The Ontario Provincial Police will probe the allegations that involve Hydro employees or contractors because both Hydro workers and RCMP members may have been present during the activities.

Though it is not mandatory that the police watchdog investigate these allegations, the civilian director of the IIU believes it is in the public interest for the agency to take part.

The two referrals follow public calls for police to investigate the allegations, which date as far back as the 1960s. The allegations, made by members of Fox Lake Cree Nation, were in a report produced by the Clean Environment Commission that was published by the provincial government in August, although it was completed in May.

Earlier this week, Premier Brian Pallister said he was puzzled why the allegations hadn't been investigated or come to light sooner.

Any new allegations will be referred to either the IIU or OPP if they fall within their mandate. The RCMP promised to investigate all ongoing and new investigations of sexual assault and criminality in the area.

The IIU said it was notified of the allegations on Aug. 22, one day after the CEC report was made public.