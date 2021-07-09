Heat warning covers portions of north, northwestern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings from The Pas, Norway House and the surroundings areas north to the Manitoba-Nunavut border Friday that could last three days.

Temperatures in the range of 30 C are expected, with overnight lows near 16 C, according to the federal agency.

Affected areas include:

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls.

Brochet.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.

Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden.

Tadoule Lake.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls and Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikikaki also remain under air quality advisories.

Those advisories have been in place in areas east of Lake Winnipeg for days, due to forest fire smoke wafting west from fires near Red Lake, Ont.

Environment Canada advises those in areas with poor air quality to minimize outdoor physical activity.

The same goes for areas under a heat warning; limit activity outside to cooler times of the day. Keep the home as cool as you can by blocking the sun out with curtains, and stay cool by taking a bath or shower in cool water.

Consider wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and a wide brim hat when outdoors and stay hydrated.

Environment Canada also reminds people not to leave pets or people in parked vehicles and to check on family members, friends and neighbours, particularly those who live alone and live with health conditions.